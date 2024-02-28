At MWC 2024, Lenovo has unveiled next-generation Integrated Edge AI Solutions for Telco that help enterprises go beyond the data centre to harness vast bodies of data at the far edge for transformative AI applications at scale while reducing energy consumption. The innovations are part of a comprehensive pocket-to-cloud portfolio of Lenovo hybrid AI solutions designed to simplify the path to intelligent transformation for all industries. The solutions are attracting new customer collaborations with industry leaders, like Telefonica, to unlock the power of AI anywhere data is created and deliver it to businesses at the far edge in real-time.

As the telecom industry continues its dramatic evolution to enable the rollout of 5G and an AI-powered future, innovations in IT networks, cloud infrastructure and edge computing are critical to connecting today’s digital economy. Edge computing allows businesses to analyse data in real-time, enabling faster actionable insights for more efficient operations and services.

Bringing AI to the edge at scale

To support the massive amount of computing moving to the edge, a lineup of new Lenovo Integrated Edge AI Solutions for Telco is on display at MWC in Barcelona with Lenovo’s ecosystem of partners.

Customer adoption

Combining AI-optimised infrastructure with its ecosystem of partners, Lenovo’s comprehensive range of far edge-to-cloud solutions go beyond the data centre to enable key service providers to quickly deploy an entire network of high-power computing to drive efficiency and intelligence for their customers.

Availability and support

Lenovo’s complete portfolio of edge servers, AI-ready storage and solutions are also supported by the new Lenovo AI Professional Services Practice, which helps customers fast track AI implementation from concept to results and enables data management for high performance workloads to be consumed via a pay-as-you-go model.