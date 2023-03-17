Fluke Networks is making this offer in recognition of the increasing preference to use fiber optics for mission-critical links in data centres, networks serving campuses over long distances and backbones in and between buildings. This substantial expansion of the fiber optics market has made it more crucial than ever that users choose the correct fiber test and troubleshooting solution for their installation.

Fluke Networks believes those who are not sure about which fiber testing methodology to use – or want to know more about fiber testing best practices in general – will benefit from an appointment with an expert from the company who will provide free consultation as well as possibly deliver a demonstration on how to determine what the best, most reliable and most cost-effective fiber test solution is for their application.

Those partaking in a demo will receive a free FiberLert detector and a cashback offer to use against buying selected Fluke fiber testers between 1 March and 31 July 2023.

Robert Luijten, Technical Expert and Training Manager at Fluke Networks says, “Now that fiber is increasingly preferred in the marketplace for use with innovative technologies that support exploding bandwidth demands, it is essential that network professionals make sure they use the best fiber testing solution. We want to give them the maximum level of support in that process and believe our free advice, demo and testing equipment will go a long way to achieving that goal.”

Performance characteristics

Expert advice will focus on various scenarios, such as ensuring performance characteristics of a fiber installation comply with such industry standards as ISO/IEC 14763-3, TIA-568-C or EN50173. Fluke would recommend an optical loss test using equipment like its CertiFiber Pro set which improves the efficiency of fiber optics certification. Benefits of using this optical loss test set with wizard-guided set-up include being able to test a fiber TX/RX pair at two wavelengths in under three seconds, test both cores bi-directionally in under 10 seconds, and eliminate negative loss errors by ensuring the correct reference setting is used. Built on the Versiv platform, the CertiFiber Pro set offers multi-mode dual wavelength and single-mode dual wavelength in the same unit. It also provides merged Tier 1 (basic) and Tier 2 (extended) testing and reporting when paired with Fluke’s OptiFiber Pro optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR).

A combination of fiber end-face inspection and OTDR is ideal for users investigating a fault or sub-optimal performance in a fiber installation, says Fluke. The OptiFiber Pro OTDR family provides multiple wavelengths (850nm, 1,300nm, 1,310nm, 1,490nm, 1,550nm and 1,625nm) to support LAN, data centres, passive optical networks (PONs), fiber in the loop (FTTx) and outside plant applications. Other features include Intelligent Autotest which senses fiber characteristics and adjusts output for maximum resolution, while EventMap automatically identifies connectors, splices, bends and splitters. Also, a SmartLoop function reduces Tier 2 certification times by enabling a fiber pair to be certified (testing from one end) in no more than 30 seconds.

End-face inspection

Fluke experts stress that checking fiber end faces for cleanliness and condition is critical, regardless of what other testing may be carried out. End-face inspection confirms that every fiber connection is clean and undamaged, ensuring maximum possible performance. Typically, inspection cameras such as Fluke’s FI-3000 FiberInspector Ultra or FiberInspector Pro are able to provide total visibility with live view from a 32-core MPO connector end-face to a single-core end-face. In particular, the Ultra features a multiple autofocus/auto-centring camera for real-time imaging and offers the ability to obtain automated pass/fail results within seconds.

Documentation and data consolidation

Depending on the modules that are inserted in the mainframe, a Versiv transforms itself into a copper cable tester (DSX CableAnalyzer), fiber loss/length tester (CertiFiber Pro), an OTDR (OptiFiber Pro) or with a camera into a fiber inspection instrument (FI-3000 FiberInspector Ultra or FiberInspector Pro), all with a common user interface.

This is unique in the industry and results in great productivity enhancements.

Now being able to operate different testers with a common user interface is great but what perhaps is even more important that the measurement data gathered by all these different testers can be easily consolidated in a single PDF report by LinkWare PC and/or the LinkWare Live cloud service.