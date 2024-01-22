EXA Infrastructure has announced its sixth transatlantic subsea cable route with the addition of Amitié. This network expansion marks a significant milestone in solidifying its commitment to advancing transatlantic connectivity and routing diversity for its customers.

This news follows the October 2023 announcements of EXA adding both Havfrue and Dunant subsea cables to its network, connecting to EXA’s extensive European backbone. The six transatlantic routes include the more established EXA North, South and Express subsea cables.

“We are proud to unveil our latest fully diversified transatlantic subsea cable route with the addition of Amitié,” says Steve Roberts, Vice President Network Investments at EXA Infrastructure. “Amitié not only strengthens our network, but also serves as a testament to our steadfast dedication to investing in cutting-edge infrastructure. This investment further proves our unwavering commitment to supporting the exponential growth of our customers by providing unparalleled diversity and connectivity combinations in the industry.”

Amitié connects the strategic hubs of One Summer Street Boston in the US, Slough in the UK and Bordeaux in France, where onward connectivity can be provided to anywhere on the EXA’s owned network. In order to meet the rising data traffic in and out of Europe, EXA’s mission remains focused on extending and enhancing its backbone to provide the European continent with more transatlantic route combinations than any other provider.

The Amitié cable lands in EXA’s cable station in Lynn, Massachusetts and extends for 6,783km connecting the US to Le Porge in France and Bude in the UK.