Epsilon Telecommunications has appointed Warren Aw as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and David Yoon as Chief Operating Officer (COO). These appointments will enhance Epsilon’s global business strategy, product portfolio and collaboration with KT.

Warren has over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, most recently as Epsilon’s Managing Director, APAC. As CCO, he will oversee the data, colocation and voice business segments, developing and implementing a global business plan to achieve profitable growth. He will also lead the procurement team to improve the bilateral relationship with international, regional and domestic carriers and the marketing team to facilitate a strong alignment with the overall sales strategy.

David has 20 years of industry experience, most recently serving as Epsilon’s Director of Business Synergy for the past two years. Prior to this, David held the role of Director of Global Telecom Business Management and Development at KT. In his role as COO, he will spearhead Epsilon’s business strategic alignment with KT and work closely to meet the growing demands in South Korea and around the world. He will also oversee the development of Epsilon’s products and services to closely align with customer’s needs and overall company objectives.

“Since joining Epsilon in 2021, Warren has been the driving force behind its commercial strategy in the Asia-Pacific region. His commercial insights and wealth of knowledge in the data centre, cloud, ICT and networking sectors will be pivotal in driving Epsilon’s growth,” says Damon Lee, Chief Executive Officer at Epsilon.

“As David takes on his new role of COO, he brings extensive experience in developing new business models in revenue management, business strategy, and go-to-market. His familiarity with both Epsilon and KT will be a huge value-add as we continue to align both companies’ strategies, missions and visions. I am confident in these new appointments and look forward to seeing the positive impacts on our collaboration moving forward.”

Epsilon has a growing global footprint, with a network fabric spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the United States. The new appointments will accelerate Epsilon’s strategy and collaboration with KT, enhancing the customer experience of both companies.

“I am honoured to take on the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Epsilon. Over the past few years at the company, I have seen Epsilon’s dedication to innovation, and I am excited to be at the forefront of this,” says Warren Aw, Chief Commercial Officer at Epsilon.

“I’m eager to lead our talented teams in furthering our mission, driving growth and delivering unparalleled value to our customers across the globe.”

“I’m looking forward to embarking on my next step at Epsilon as COO, collaborating closely with our teams at Epsilon and KT to drive operational efficiency and further alignment,” says David Yoon, Chief Operating Officer at Epsilon. “We’re in a great position to take Epsilon to new heights and achieve mutual opportunities for growth, ensuring we stay at the forefront of connectivity innovation for our customers.”

To read more on Epsilon, click here.