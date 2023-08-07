ExodusClouds has partnered with Epsilon Telecommunications to boost its global connectivity offering for enterprises across multiple industry verticals. ExodusClouds will serve enterprise customers across the telecommunications, finance, healthcare, education and manufacturing sectors with a white-labelled version of Epsilon’s NaaS platform, Infiny.

Infiny will help connect enterprise customers to Epsilon’s ecosystem of 300+ data centres and 600+ leading cloud, IX, network and technology partners. The company is utilising Epsilon’s global last mile capabilities to level up its solutions including SD-WAN. It is also helping its enterprise customers to grow beyond its existing markets of Turkey, the Middle East and Africa, with a global reach.

ExodusClouds aims to simplify the increasingly complex cloud networking ecosystem with software-driven solutions based on automation, orchestration and on-demand scalability. It provides high-performance infrastructure and connectivity to 150+ cloud service providers. Epsilon is helping ExodusClouds to extend its global reach via its MEF-certified network and suite of connectivity solutions, all within a single platform.

By partnering with Epsilon, ExodusClouds can access a suite of solutions on Infiny in addition to cloud connect, including high performance data centre interconnection, access to internet exchanges and global inbound numbers. Infiny makes it simple for ExodusClouds to quickly pivot and scale its offerings in response to changing enterprise demands across multiple industries.

