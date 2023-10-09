Pulsant has championed Scottish business growth by powering up access to its edge compute infrastructure between The Crichton Trust‘s 85 acre campus, and the Pulsant South Gyle data centre.

The infrastructure investment will ensure all local users and campus-based businesses can access Pulsant’s platformEDGE network free of charge, opening up the host of productivity benefits, solutions, and remote working capabilities that edge compute can deliver.

By connecting users directly into Pulsant’s South Gyle data centre, the agreement will:

Deliver edge infrastructure to the 126 businesses across the Trust site, including the academic institutions and The Crichton Trust itself, including the Ladyfield wellbeing sustainable homes project and The Crichton Quarter Smart Energy project.

Encourage businesses across the South of Scotland to connect to high performance compute capability, and benefit from access to the onsite S5GC Hub to develop and test new products and services, helping them to trial new revenue streams at no additional cost.

Enable an innovation partner ecosystem at The Crichton Estate to power future digital projects, underpinning the services and technical expertise of the wider campus community – including academia, ISPs, and satellite broadband providers – and improving access to 5G in rural areas across Scotland.

The commercial partnership supports the SOSE Digital Strategy to improve connectivity and access to digital transformation opportunities across the region. Access to the latest technology can remove the barriers to opportunities and unlock the potential of local businesses, driving significant advances in sectors from agritech and healthcare to textiles and tourism.