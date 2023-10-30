VMware has announced that VMware Cross-Cloud services are available to customers through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. VMware customers can take advantage of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) with VMware Cross-Cloud services to migrate and operate applications on OCI more efficiently, innovate faster and improve resiliency.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud applications.

VMware Cross-Cloud services is a family of multi-cloud services customers can use to build, run, and manage applications on OCI. Organisations can now use their existing Oracle Universal Credits to consume the services through private offers to modernise their mission-critical enterprise apps on OCI. For customers, this offers a quicker and painless path to the cloud. The services are available immediately:

VMware Tanzu: A modular application platform for developing, operating and optimising modern apps on multi-cloud infrastructure. Tanzu offerings currently available in the marketplace include VMware Tanzu Mission Control Self-Managed, VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid and VMware Tanzu Application Service.

VMware Aria: A multi-cloud management portfolio that provides a set of end-to-end solutions for managing the cost, performance, configuration and delivery of infrastructure and applications. Aria offerings currently available in the marketplace include VMware Aria Universal Suite and VMware Aria Operations for Networks.

VMware Site Recovery Manager (SRM): An on-demand disaster recovery-as-a-service solution that protects critical data and apps while delivering cloud flexibility and economics.

OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, it delivers comprehensive security, performance and cost savings. In addition with multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud and dedicated cloud options, OCI’s distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently, while meeting the strictest regulatory compliance requirements.