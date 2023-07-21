VeUP has been formally accredited with AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status after just eight months of trading.

The company works with AWS startup, SaaS and ISV customers in the AWS partner network, providing a suite of tailored services. VeUp also oversees a $100m growth fund to provide investment to high growth businesses, most recently injecting a multimillion investment into an anti-fraud platform, Pasabi.

As part of the company’s global expansion, it has hired AWS startup and ISV specialist, Josh Boer, as Head of Sales, EMEA, and industry veteran, Sean Burke, as AWS Cloud Alliance Manager. The company brings deep industry expertise in AWS operations, investment and go-to-market and helps its partners navigate the AWS landscape.

The formal accreditation recognises VeUP’s expertise in AWS consultancy, awarded only to companies with a strong team of trained and certified technical individuals who have proven customer experience.

Sean Burke, AWS Cloud Alliance Manager, VeUP, says, “As we continue our rapid growth journey, this accreditation underlines VeUP’s commitment to delivering the very highest standards of AWS consultancy and technical expertise to our partners and customers. Backed by our $100m growth fund, our mission is to turbocharge a new generation of ambitious ISVs, enabling them to scale and grow through AWS.”

