TREND Networks has announced that the VDV II basic, plus, and pro copper cable verifiers will now be Bluetooth-enabled to support enhanced test reporting with the company’s AnyWARE Cloud app and test management system. The new cloud connected verifiers will enable users to quickly, easily, and accurately create and manage test reports, making them ideal for technicians working in voice, data, and video applications.

“All too often, industry-leading test management capabilities are only available for users of the most complex cable testers,” explains Dan Barrera, Director of Product Innovation, TREND Networks. “However, with the latest update to VDV II, we are bringing advanced reporting benefits to an affordable, entry level wire mapper, a type of tester that the majority of installers or technicians need to have in their bag.”

Dan continues, “By covering users from basic to pro, we are ensuring that all users can experience the same time and cost savings, alongside the dependability and accuracy they expect from TREND Networks.”

The new models connect reliably to its AnyWARE Cloud app using Bluetooth, storing the test results on the user’s phone in real time. It is as simple as creating a job folder in the app, connecting the tester to a cable, and then sending the test results. Once these are in the app, users can upload to transfer the results to the online system in seconds. There, the test results can be organised, and professional PDF reports can be exported.

This seamless data transfer also benefits project managers. With access to a wider range of test results from their co-workers in the field, in a single web-based test management system, they can now standardise their workflow and improve efficiency. The app already supports testers from TREND Networks, including PoE Pro, LanTEK III/IV/IV-S cable certifiers, and SignalTEK 10G bandwidth tester.

The latest version also uses AnyWARE EXPLORER, offering project managers a simple navigation user interface, like those used on desktop operating systems. This makes it easier to find the specific job needed, sort results, or build out subfolders to organise results by building, floor, room, rack, or panel.

The new VDV II Series retains all the dependable functionality of previous models, which helps users document proper operation and eliminate guesswork when installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting data, voice, and video cabling.

“Wire mapping and cable verification is commonplace, so we already had a great solution for that in the VDV II series,” says Dan. “However, this game-changing update enables a large proportion of installers and technicians to depend on us to change the way they work for the better, maximising efficiencies, even on the simplest jobs.”