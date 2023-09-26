Spirent Communications has announced availability of the industry’s first fully cloud-native solution to help communication service providers (CSPs) and cloud-native network function (CNF) vendors ensure resilient 5G services.

An automated test platform, Spirent CloudSure evaluates and validates CNF resiliency within 5G networks with comprehensive testing capabilities to help ensure reliable service delivery, while reducing operational costs, and optimising customer experience.

“Cloud-native environments represent a revolutionary new technical approach that breaks a handful of highly reliable, vertically integrated 5G functions into thousands of individual software components that run on a cloud that is optimised for performance and cost, but not reliability,” says Glenn Chagnot, Senior Director of Product Management for Cloud Solutions at Spirent.

“Cloud-native marginalises traditional testing and visibility approaches, demanding completely new processes and tooling to realise the potential benefits. CloudSure provides proactive, pre-deployment validation to test 5G services with real-world traffic operating on an imperfect cloud to ensure services are resilient and always available in operations.”

CloudSure has been engineered to help network operators deliver robust and resilient 5G services to end users in the complex, highly dynamic, cloud-native world. It enables: