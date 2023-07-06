Six Degrees has announced that it has successfully renewed its Microsoft Azure Expert MSP status and gained new Microsoft Cloud Security and Threat Protection specialisations.

These credentials demonstrate its commitment to holding deep technical expertise, backed by a demonstrable track record and a strategic relationship with Microsoft. Combined, they allow the company to enable organisations to achieve more through secure, integrated cloud services.

This brings several benefits to customers:

Designations aligned to the Microsoft solution areas recognise its broad technical capabilities and demonstrated success delivering technology solutions.

Benefits aligned to its solutions partner designations include product benefits, go to market services, co-sell eligibility, skilling and sales enablement resources, making it easier for customers to buy Microsoft solutions.

Specialisations further validate deep technical expertise after the company attains a Solutions Partner designation, giving customers reassurance that it is well placed to maximise its Microsoft investments.

Simon Crawley-Trice, CEO, Six Degrees, says, “I am delighted to have renewed our status as an Azure Expert MSP program member and I look forward to enabling many more organisations to succeed through the intelligent application of Microsoft technology. This isn’t a time to rest on our laurels, though. At Six Degrees we never stand still when it comes to our partnerships, and we will work to attain further specialisations which align to our core capabilities across cloud, cyber security and connectivity.”

Eleri Gibbon, Director, Services Partners, Microsoft UK, says, “In today’s challenging operating landscape, organisations will benefit from integrated secure cloud solutions that enable them to achieve competitive differentiation while protecting their people and their customers. By embracing the Microsoft Azure stack throughout their secure cloud offerings, Six Degrees is well placed to deliver these solutions to benefit organisations throughout the UK.”