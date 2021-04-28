OVHcloud and MongoDB has announced a partnership to offer customers a fully managed MongoDB-as-a-Service solution across Europe.

MongoDB is the world’s most popular database and has a huge developer community. Its software has been downloaded over 155 million times. For four years in a row, MongoDB has been named the database most wanted by developers by Stack Overflow.

The partnership means OVHcloud customers, including those in highly regulated industries such as healthcare, finance and governments, can drive the latest app innovation in the cloud whilst keeping the sole control over their data, aligning with the highest initiatives in digital sovereignty such as GAIA-X. It’s made possible by bringing together MongoDB’s developer-focused database platform with OVHcloud’s powerful trusted infrastructures.

Today, more and more organisations are seeking to shift infrastructure and software, including databases, to managed services in the cloud. This is so they can take advantage of the inherent agility benefits of cloud computing and keep their developer teams focused on driving value, not administrative database tasks. This partnership makes that progression much simpler and developers can get started today in minutes, whilst benefiting from the best price/performance ratio and price predictability, thanks to OVHcloud’s vertically integrated system.

The MongoDB-as-a-Service on OVHcloud is being developed on strong security and privacy foundations that help organisations balance their need for innovation with data sovereignty and compliance. MongoDB’s end-to-end security architecture on OVHcloud delivers the latest features such as client-side field-level encryption, strict access rights, auditing and data placement policies. All ensure that customers can meet current data regulations including GDPR and align with other open, transparent, and sovereign digital initiatives including GAIA-X, DSA and DMA.

IDC predicts that one in four large European organisations want to become a software producer by 2023, not just a software consumer. These companies, including those in highly regulated industries, need to be able to focus on building and innovating at speed in the cloud, while also staying compliant.

“The cloud is moving beyond a destination for European organisations. It’s becoming an experience and a new business model,” says Archana Venkatraman, Associate Research Director, Cloud Data Management, IDC Europe. “Embracing the cloud, staying agile and driving more digital services is the key to getting ahead for these businesses. Yet they are challenged to balance innovation in the cloud while navigating through a complex regulatory environment. Businesses here are looking for compressed innovation and fully-managed services that can help them focus on building software and apps, not on managing core infrastructure.

Deeper collaboration and integration between cloud-native databases for cloud-native applications and European cloud providers has the potential to make it much easier for organisations to drive value through the very best of modern cloud applications while ensuring alignment with data federation and sovereignty initiatives such as GAIA-X.”

“Every organisation is being defined by software and data. Speed of innovation is critical to meet the demands of citizens, consumers, and customers,” comments Jerome Deloziere, Area Vice President, Southern Europe at MongoDB. “Soon, these organisations will have access to a fully managed MongoDB service on OVHcloud and can securely build, deploy and run powerful applications on the most advanced cloud data platform in the market. We’re excited to partner with OVHcloud to enable customers in highly regulated European sectors such as government, finance and defence to transform their businesses with MongoDB.”

“As organisations are migrating more business-critical applications to the cloud, they are more than ever cautious about protecting the data that fuels these applications,” adds Sylvain Rouri, Chief Sales Officer at OVHcloud. “Our partnership with MongoDB brings a unique value proposition: it enables customers to secure their assets in compliance with European regulations thanks to OVHcloud’s trusted cloud, while accelerating their innovation pace by leveraging the leading database platform to harness their data. We are thrilled to partner with MongoDB to enrich our PaaS catalogue on Public Cloud and best serve our clients’ needs.”