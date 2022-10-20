For a monthly fee, no long-term commitment, and a free trial period as a bonus, Neterra offers premium cloud services on the latest generation of servers.

Neterra has tested and successfully put into operation a new cloud platform. Built from state-of-the-art components, this new platform is five times faster than ever before.

Thanks to this, Neterra customers can now rely on high-performance virtual servers. These new machines use non-volatile memory express (NVMe) with fast response times even under huge enterprise workloads. The processors are the latest generation Intel Platinum.

The platform also offers a lot of useful functionalities: customers can now upload templates that contain software configurations (VMWare Images) as well as open-source containers (Kubernetes) to their virtual servers.

The platform is based on a high-performance and innovative data storage system, which, in addition to being flexible and efficient, ensures data safety with its three copies.

Services are offered in Neterra’s Sofia data centres – SDC, certified by PCI-DSS, ISO 20000, ISO 9001 and ISO 27001. Customers can combine cloud services with modern backup solutions and DDoS protection.

Neterra specialists answer all inquiries free of charge and give advice on which technical solution is most suitable for the respective business needs.

Among the many advantages of cloud servers is that they do not require a large initial investment. With Neterra, anyone can select, configure, and set up a cloud server in a matter of minutes.

For only a monthly fee, and no long-term commitment and even a free trial period, the customer receives equipment and services without having to buy their own machines, make updates to them, or hire people for support.