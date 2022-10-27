LightEdge has updated its entire cloud portfolio and is now offering the fifth generation of its private multi and single tenant cloud services. Not only has LightEdge improved its underlying cloud infrastructure, but the company also restructured its managed services offerings, allowing the team to better support customer cloud environments on top of LightEdge’s infrastructure.

“During a time when data centre and cloud providers are choosing to go ‘infrastructure light,’ we’re proudly infrastructure heavy – meaning we’re deploying, maintaining, and heavily investing in our own infrastructure,” says Mike McHenry, VP of Product Architecture for LightEdge. “It’s capital and time-intensive to do so, but it matters to our customers that we’re managing our infrastructure with an extremely high level of care and commitment.”

LightEdge has upgraded the following areas of its cloud portfolio:

• OS and cloud management: managing or deploying applications or VMs within LightEdge’s infrastructure, including tailored migrations and implementations, cloud monitoring, patching, and more.

• Hybrid and multi-cloud management: helping customers manage their cloud environments no matter where they’re hosted.

• Cloud Connectivity Suite: unparalleled scale, redundancy, speed, and uptime powered by LightEdge’s private fibre backbone. Offering ultra-low latency interconnection in local markets.

• Virtual private cloud (VPC): compliant hosted computing designed to scale with business needs.

• Recovery Runbook: helping customers build and manage disaster recovery (DR) and business continuity (BC) plans using LightEdge Infrastructure. These plans are validated, tested, and co-managed to guarantee that DR plans work.

• Bare Metal Cloud: dedicated servers that provide full control, customisation, and scale.

The company’s cloud portfolio is container-ready and supports next-gen workloads such as network functions virtualisation (NFV) and Kubernetes-based containers. The team built its cloud architecture at a scale that allows LightEdge to deliver top-of-the-line solutions at economical prices. Depending on client needs, LightEdge deploys custom cloud solutions with the appropriate level of flexibility, scalability, and control.

“As a 15-year old data centre and cloud business, LightEdge has been creating custom infrastructure solutions since before the term ‘cloud’ was coined,” says Jim Masterson, CEO of LightEdge. “Our cloud suite has grown and evolved substantially, while LightEdge has maintained our position as a longstanding leader in this space. When it comes to cloud, we excel in our customer experience, range of options, ability to customise, and dedication to local communities; we’re constantly investing in our 11 physical data centres and our expert teams, who offer local sales and support.”