Organisations will be able to build and move services from one cloud service to another within a single, one-touch solution, thanks to the latest product launch from WhiteSpider.

WhiteSpider says that its WhiteSpider Hybrid Cloud solution is among the first in Europe to provide one-touch automated service instantiation and service migration, bringing crucial applications closer to where they’re needed, and deliver a better quality of experience and optimised operations to its users.

Whilst data centres have constraints on physical location and the speed of scalability, along with significant upfront costs, public cloud can also carry high ongoing operational and migration costs. In response, the WhiteSpider Hybrid Cloud service has been designed to offer unparalleled scalability, enabling the expansion or contraction of services based on business demands whilst migrating data to the unlimited space available through cloud-based services.

“WhiteSpider’s Hybrid Cloud offers unparalleled flexibility where cloud migration is concerned”, says WhiteSpider Managing Director, Phil Lees. “Whether it be a web, storage, or SD-WAN service, it can be built instantly in any cloud, then moved seamlessly between your private and public cloud to where its needed most. This is all managed and provisioned as code rather than manual processes, allowing the implementation of any type of service, at any scale, onto any cloud service required.”

Built on Cisco and VMware technologies, the solution is compatible with all major public cloud providers, including AWS, with further integration to Azure and Google Cloud Platform in the coming months. Through WhiteSpider’s Hybrid Cloud, users can rapidly move workloads to where they are needed, whether for cost, compliance or security reasons, and gain visibility of data as it traverses the cloud services.

The Hybrid Cloud solution is orchestrated through WhiteSpider’s custom tool, Merlin, which controls the instantiation, management, and monitoring of the infrastructure, giving customers full visibility and insight into the full cloud stack. Through Merlin, WhiteSpider can call upon a library of integrations to support any vendor the customer wishes to utilise.