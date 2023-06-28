Gcore has announced the opening of its new AI cloud cluster in Newport, Wales. Built with Graphcore’s innovative IPUs, it provides access to enterprise-scale IT resources, democratising opportunities for AI development across the UK and Europe.

The opening of the new cluster marks the third point of presence (PoP) for the company’s AI cloud, which already has sites in the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The location was a strategic decision based on three key factors: the UK government’s commitment to advancing and integrating AI technologies; the high internet penetration rates in the country; and its position as one of the largest digital economies in the world.

“The opening of Gcore’s AI cloud cluster in Newport, in partnership with Graphcore, is an important step towards building one of the first European AI infrastructure. This move will enable businesses of all sizes to integrate innovations and easily access cutting-edge AI technology,” comments Seva Vayner, Director of Edge Cloud Stream at Gcore.

This also represents an essential milestone for businesses looking to integrate AI innovations quickly and conveniently. The Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) model provides access to its specialised AI hardware. On a pay-per-minute basis, companies can now tap into hardware resources facilitated by processors offering superior price and performance compared to GPUs for a wide variety of AI applications, to accelerate their AI initiatives and developments.