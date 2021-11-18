Druva has unveiled the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud. Delivering the industry’s first and only at-scale SaaS solution for data resiliency, Druva enables enterprises to radically simplify data protection, streamline data governance, and gain data visibility as they accelerate cloud adoption. Leveraging a cloud-native, centralized, and automated approach to data protection and disaster recovery, the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud is designed to help enterprises manage data that has become increasingly fragmented across multi-cloud environments.

The resiliency of organizational data and the ability to minimize the impact of cyberattacks has become critical as the number of ransomware and hacker-related incidents continues to rise. According to a recent study from IDC, only 13 percent of surveyed organizations avoided paying a ransom after suffering a ransomware attack or breach. With the total cost of recovery from a ransomware attack doubling in the last year to more than $1.85 million according to Sophos, enterprises need technologies capable of: scaling at the pace of business, simplifying the complex, and adapting with changing security and organizational needs.

The Druva Data Resiliency Cloud is at the forefront of transforming and disrupting the decades-old hardware-based approach to data protection. The on-demand scaling of Druva’s multi-tenant, cloud-native architecture reduces total cost of ownership for customers while the centralized data control plane enables Druva to leverage analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to optimize performance, reduce cost, and secure data from ransomware attacks. Additionally, the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud’s autonomous protection empowers developers to build and deploy applications faster.

“Enterprises are working to stay ahead of three major trends: the accelerating rate of cloud migrations, the massive growth of data, and the concerning levels of malicious attacks,” says Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO, Druva. “When data is resilient, a business can get back to business, and we are on a mission to make data resilient, secure, accessible, and actionable for organizations around the world. The Druva Data Resiliency Cloud is the culmination of years of unparalleled industry experience building a completely cloud-native platform, which we believe is the end-game of data resiliency. Leveraging the core innovations and benefits of the public cloud, we are bringing customers and partners a truly unmatched experience.”

“Enterprises are increasingly favoring SaaS and cloud-based solutions that can improve performance, offer simplified management, and deliver greater organization agility,” comments Phil Goodwin, research vice president, IDC. “Ransomware also remains a top concern, requiring strong data protection capabilities, disaster recovery, and a security-first architecture. Druva’s cloud-native approach is designed to deliver a combination of all these criteria, and the introduction of the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud brings a highly differentiated data protection solution to the market.”

As the only cloud-based technology operating at scale, Druva offers an approach to data protection which complements the cloud IT stack, integrating with the clouds dedicated to business intelligence, applications, infrastructure, databases, and security and management.

Whether enterprises are adopting an ever-increasing number of SaaS applications, hybrid or cloud-native workloads, Druva seamlessly manages the increasingly diverse and growing data sets. Utilizing the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud, customers can realize five key benefits every day: