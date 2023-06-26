Colt Technology Services has announced the expansion of its Colt Intelligent Communication services (CIC) portfolio to meet growing demand from customers requiring agile, cloud-based global voice solutions.

New Colt Cloud SIP is a flexible service which seamlessly connects across its IQ network to platforms from communication service providers (CSPs) such as Genesys, Twilio and Zoom. The service is ideal for companies with a hybrid workforce, looking to boost collaboration and improve their customer experience with a secure, high-performance, cloud-based voice solution which integrates with cloud platforms. It is also extending its Teams voice activation, through direct routing and operator connect to countries such as Slovakia, Luxembourg and Norway.

Activating voice can be complex, but the company focuses on automating processes to reduce this complexity for its customers. Businesses benefit from its commitment to customer experience, automation and simplification, while maintaining their existing relationships with providers. Alternatively, businesses can select a new partner within its ecosystem such as Genesys, Twilio or Zoom.

The company has spent time establishing voice connectivity with major CSPs; automating and integrating SIP Trunk ordering and provisioning; establishing partner agreements; and making sure services are fully compliant with regulatory standards. Now, it can connect voice services with any cloud vendor that supports a Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) capability.

Peter Coppens, VP Product Portfolio, Colt Technology Services, says, “We are excited to welcome global leaders, Genesys, Twilio and Zoom, to our popular partner ecosystem at a time when more and more businesses are moving voice to the cloud. It is a perfect fit for the modern workplace, there is no physical hardware to manage, it is secure and resilient, costs are transparent and it suits a hybrid workforce. Managing providers, contracts and provisioning is the time-consuming part. With Colt Cloud SIP, we solve that problem for our customers, interconnecting their applications to voice services almost anywhere in the world.”