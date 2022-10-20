Cloud storage has quickly become an important element of our everyday life. We use it as a photo library, backup solution, or a space where we can simultaneously work on a project with others. And yet, there are still some concerns and myths around online storage that continue to hang around. What are the most common ones, and is there any truth behind them? Asks GMX.

Myth one: it is safer if I keep my data on my smartphone, or on my computer at home?

Smartphones can get lost or stolen. Laptops, PCs and physical hard drives go on strike from time to time – be it due to technical failures, viruses, or simply their age. Accidental deletion also can happen from time to time. Without regular data backups, invaluable photos of your loved ones, or important digital documents can be lost forever in such cases.

Myth two: setting up and using cloud is too complicated for me

If you are a private user, integrating cloud storage in your digital routines is simple and requires neither special computer skills nor knowledge of how network transfers works. Cloud services often offer an effortless and yet secure sign-up process.

Myth three: the best cloud solution is the automatic photo upload feature that came with my smartphone

Smartphone manufacturers and mobile operating systems often make it too easy for you to sign up and transfer the data from your smartphone to their own servers and online storages. When you start your new device, they will quickly guide you to setting up on Apple’s own iCloud or Google’s Photos service. However, you need to decide whether you feel comfortable relying on the data protection standards they can offer you.

Myth four: others might have access to my private data if I store it on the cloud servers

When you use a European cloud provider, the GDPR will always apply and strictly protect your data from any unwanted access. An SSL encryption for file transfer and elaborate security measures of the cloud services will additionally prevent data breaches.