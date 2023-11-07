Arelion has announced it will offer direct connectivity to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) via OCI FastConnect in the new Oracle Cloud Monterrey region in Mexico. The new cloud region enables its customers to harness the power of OCI locally and leverage its offerings and services, including Oracle Autonomous Database, to unlock innovation and drive business growth. ­­­­

Arelion provides connectivity to OCI via Oracle’s first cloud region in Querétaro, and through its continued collaboration, the global internet carrier will provide secure, dedicated and scalable connectivity to OCI globally via the new Monterrey region. With OCI, customers benefit from best-in-class security, consistent high performance, simple and predictable pricing, and the tools and expertise needed to bring enterprise workloads to cloud quickly and efficiently.

Other key insights about Arelion’s support for the Oracle Cloud Monterrey region include:

Arelion Cloud Connect will provide customers with self-provisioned, flexible, and scalable private network connectivity to OCI FastConnect locations at speeds of one, two, five or 10GB/s over its global internet backbone. It enables customer connection to multiple OCI on-ramps for increased resilience and control over customers’ cloud networks. This will support the increasing customer demand in Monterrey and throughout Mexico for quality, low-latency connectivity to global cloud services.

Via OCI FastConnect, it will provide customers throughout Mexico with access to a wide range of applications and infrastructure services through an elastic, resilient connection, featuring higher bandwidth, lower latency, and more consistent performance versus public internet-based connections.

Monterrey is a diverse industrial hub strategically located near the US, where many international companies have established operations through nearshoring investments, including significant investment from Tesla. Monterrey’s major market verticals include financial services, manufacturing, automotive, IT services and higher education. The city is a hotbed for tech innovation, ranking as one of Mexico’s top ten markets for tech talent.

Arelion is one of the global internet carriers to support Mexico’s international market growth after 2013 market reforms. Its collaborations with key partners have resulted in nine Points of Presence (PoPs) in Mexico, including data centres in Querétaro, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Merida, Mexico City, and San Luis Potosi, as well as in US markets serving Mexico, including El Paso, Laredo, McAllen, and San Diego.

OCI’s extensive network of more than 90 FastConnect global and regional partners offer customers dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud Regions and OCI services.