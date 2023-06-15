Bharti Airtel has announced that it has won the Cloud and CDN mandate from the Digital India Corporation (DIC) to power DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing), a platform for open education digital content. DIC is under the aegis of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

With this mandate, Airtel becomes a trusted partner for end-to-end management of DIKSHA’s online platforms across its mobile application and website. The application and website will now be powered by Airtel Cloud and will be made accessible to students across the country for free educational content in their preferred Indian language.

Students, particularly in far-flung and remote locations, will be able to easily enrol onto the platform. The company will also lead the migration of the platform to Oracle Cloud and offer its managed services along with CDN solutions.

Praveen Agarwal, Head, Government Business, Airtel Business, adds, “DIKSHA offers 9,300+ courses in 35+ Indian languages, and has witnessed more than 50bn learning sessions and 60bn minutes of usage by students, making it a large free education platform. We are thrilled to partner with the Ministry of Education to bolster this crucial education infrastructure and advance its accessibility to millions of children across the country with our state-of-the-art cloud and CDN services.”