Adare SEC has renewed its strategic partnership with leading secure cloud provider, Six Degrees.

Having worked together for over five years, Adare SEC made the decision to renew with Six Degrees for a further three years. The renewal is a key component of a digitisation strategy that will enable Adare SEC to deliver superior customer experiences through the application of modern multi-channel communications technology.

Andrew Herd, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Adare SEC, says: “With many of our services – including Quadient’s digitalNOW! interactive communications platform – being cloud-native, we need to ensure our cloud estate is as secure, performant and as agile as possible.

Six Degrees allows us to optimise our cloud estate in a manner that supports our evolution as a business. This together with Six Degrees’ cyber security expertise helps us offer assurance to our customers – many of which operate in highly regulated markets.”

Simon Crawley-Trice, CEO, Six Degrees, says: “We are proud to have established such a strong working relationship with an impressive, forward-thinking business like Adare SEC. By leveraging our Azure Expert MSP capabilities to design, maintain, protect and evolve a hybrid cloud environment that combines Azure with our Enterprise Cloud, Adare SEC is able to achieve the agility it needs to meet its customers’ needs as quickly as today’s fast-moving operating environment demands.”