RMS is set to showcase its specialist cable management systems at Data Centre World on 8-9 March 2023.

The team will be exhibiting a range of products designed to boost efficiency and quality for those responsible for building data centres. On display will be modular solutions, such as corridor frames comprising pre-installed cable containment, as well as the Dataline EMT system, which securely transports fibreoptic cabling.

Peter Willsher, Managing Director at RMS, says, “Data storage is becoming increasingly more complex, driving the need for more innovative cable management systems when constructing data centres. Data Centre World is an opportunity for us to demonstrate how RMS is responding to this demand.

“Visitors to the stand will be able to see our latest data centre products and how we can tailor solutions to meet specific design criteria. This bespoke offering is essential for many data centre projects, ensuring clients achieve more certainty in terms of costs, materials, installation times and carbon content.”

Part of Tech Show London, Data Centre World takes place from 8-9 March 2023 at Excel in London.

The RMS team can be found on stand D1050.