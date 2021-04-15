Acronis has introduced a new partner portal that delivers greater support and enhanced marketing and sales capabilities to the service providers, distributors, and resellers in the #CyberFit Partner Program. The new portal was developed to enhance partner enablement, providing easy access to the content, tools, and training that will help them build a successful cyber protection business.



Given the dramatic growth of the Acronis cloud ecosystem – which has doubled since 2018, including a 30% increase in partners last year – the company wanted to revitalise its partner portal with a familiar, easy-to-use interface while providing new capabilities that help partners maximise the potential and profitability of their cyber protection portfolio.



“Acronis knows that our success is tied directly to the success of our partners, which is why we do all we can to accelerate their business growth. We recently introduced our flagship Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud with a no-charge licencing model to allow for incremental margins, as well as enhanced incentives for our newly announced #CyberFit Partner Program,” says Jan-Jaap “JJ” Jager, Chief Revenue Officer, Acronis. “With our new partner portal, we’re making it even easier to leverage those initiatives, putting the knowledge, tools, and support needed to deliver comprehensive cyber protection at our partners’ fingertips.”



Available in six languages and accessible through the existing partner portal URL, the new portal puts even more power in the hands of Acronis’ service provider, reseller, and distribution partners. Among the featured enhancements are:

Easier navigation with a central dashboard that provides a partner an account overview at a glance with customisable widgets that show support cases, MDF, deal registration, renewal opportunities, and more. Partner programme benefits and requirements are immediately accessible, as are special promotional offers. With an interface that mirrors the existing Acronis Management Console, access can be set based on roles and responsibilities.

Enhanced marketing and sales support, including built-in marketing automation tools that streamline the ability to promote and sell, share email blasts, and offer renewals pipeline management for resellers. Partners also gain access to Acronis' NFR Program as well.

Ready-made and DIY marketing content that can be executed directly from the portal, including campaigns-in-a-box, email nurture flows, social media content, email blasts, customisable web banners and landing pages, and more provide partners with flexible, self-service marketing opportunities.

Increased support visibility for both technical and sales tickets with a new Support section that streamlines case submission and provides easily tracked support tickets. Managing sales and renewals opportunities is also made easier.

Specialized training from the Acronis #CyberFit Academy – including product training, technical certifications, etc. – can also be accessed directly through the new partner portal.

Partners who have participated in testing the new portal agree that the new capabilities will benefit their go-to-market efforts and help them streamline their sales and marketing initiatives.



“Acronis has created a seamless and exceptional user interface with its new Partner Portal. From product management to technical support, we feel more connected than ever to Acronis’ team of advisors and continue to learn how to improve our own sales experience on the new platform,” comments Evangelos Tselios, Cloud Product Manager at interworks.cloud. “This outstanding development is well-organized and filled with useful content and information, truly honoring one of Acronis’ true core values of transparency. This new portal is a great example of how Acronis values its partners.”