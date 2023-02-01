1623 Farnam and Console Connect have collaborated to bring even more global on-demand connectivity to organisations within 1623’s cloud and connectivity-rich Omaha ecosystem.

As businesses accelerate their digital transformation journeys and build increasingly complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the Console Connect platform makes it easier for organisations to provision, manage and control their global connectivity.

Through the Console Connect platform or via its API, customers at 1623 Farnam can interconnect with a global ecosystem of cloud, SaaS and data centre partners. The platform puts users in control of PCCW Global’s MPLS network infrastructure, which includes a redundant and resilient global subsea cable network, and delivers high levels of speed, security, and performance.

“We are constantly looking for ways to enrich our ecosystem on behalf of the many organisations that trust 1623 Farnam to serve as a nexus of connectivity at the heart of their IT footprints,” comments Todd Cushing, President of 1623 Farnam. “Collaborating with Console Connect is a huge opportunity for this ecosystem, presenting a host of advantages for further interconnection opportunities and even more value at the edge and beyond.”

1623 Farnam offers a premier location for robust networking opportunities, delivering ultra -low latencies alongside strategic scalability proximity, enhancing the performance of next-gen applications. The location is also home to 1623 Farnam’s Omaha IX, the Midwest Internet Exchange. With the addition of Console Connect, this data centre and interconnection hub remains firmly ahead of advancing network and data requirements, serving as a trusted digital transformation resource for a host of customers.

“We are pleased to welcome 1623 Farnam to the Console Connect ecosystem and bring greater interconnection choice to businesses in Nebraska. The availability of Console Connect at 1623 Farnam extends our platform reach to the heart of the midwest, enabling local businesses to access our full range of on-demand connectivity services,” says Michael Glynn, SVP, Digital Automated Innovation, Console Connect.

Through a single Console Connect Access Port, 1623 Farnam’s customers can:

● Access global on-demand, high-speed connectivity between 900 Console Connect-enabled data centres in over 50 countries worldwide, including more than 300 locations across the US.

● Quote, order, and manage layer two and layer three network connections to leading cloud platforms, including AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud and others.

● Experience an IP transit service on-demand, delivered by a Tier 1 IP network ranked in the top 10 globally.

● Interconnect directly with a global ecosystem of business partners, including carriers, enterprises, Internet Exchanges, IoT providers, and more.