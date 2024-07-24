Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has introduced 1kVA to 3kVA capacities of the Vertiv Liebert GXE, an online double conversion, single-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for 230V applications designed to support critical applications deployed at the network edge.

With the addition of the new models, the Liebert GXE family is now available in a complete 1kVA to 10kVA capacities range and is ready for immediate shipping from stock within Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia, and LATAM warehouses.

The Liebert GXE 1-3KVA UPS is available in a compact tower-only model or in a flexible rack/tower convertible design and delivers high efficiencies of up to 91% in online mode and up to 96% in ECO mode. It features a battery management system that supports prolonged battery lifespan and minimises the need for replacements. Additionally, its output power factor of 0.9 allows for more active loads to be connected within a given space, while its online double conversion technology protects equipment from power disturbances.

The Liebert GXE rack/tower models provide scalable runtime for applications that need extended backup during AC mains outages, achievable by adding up to four external battery cabinets, and a fast recharge time thanks to its powerful 6 Amp internal charger. The hot-swappable VRLA batteries are user-replaceable without needing skilled personnel or powering down the loads, ensuring smooth operation and reduced maintenance costs.

In addition, the Liebert GXE features an intuitive LCD display that offers insights into the UPS status, facilitating straightforward installation and operation. This unit provides remote monitoring capabilities, enabling convenient access to IT infrastructure via the optional Vertiv Liebert Intellislot Unity Communications card, along with a complimentary download of the Vertiv Power Insight software.

Finally, Vertiv offers a wide service offering including limited warranty extensions, power emergency packages, and other options, depending on the country and UPS model.

“The rapid advancement of digitalisation, including AI and the growing reliance on data services, makes power continuity increasingly crucial for all businesses, even at the network edge,” states Andrea Ferro, Vice President for Channel, IT and Edge Applications at Vertiv in EMEA. “The Liebert GXE provides energy-efficient and reliable power protection, helping small and medium businesses sustain operations in these distributed applications.”

The UPS is available with a comprehensive range of limited warranty extensions and service programmes designed for single-phase UPS systems. These service programmes are available in select countries; visit Vertiv’s website for specific availability or contact your local representative.

EMEA resellers in participating countries can earn points through the Vertiv Incentive Programme (VIP) for various activities, including sales of the Liebert GXE and other products in Vertiv’s IT channel portfolio. This programme allows partners to win rewards, without any need for reporting. Bonus points are added to the Vertiv Partner Portal monthly, and partners simply need to log in to redeem them.

