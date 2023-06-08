DigiCert, a global provider of digital trust, has announced a partnership with ​ReversingLabs​, a software supply chain security platform, to enhance software security by combining advanced ​binary analysis ​and​ ​threat detection from ReversingLabs with DigiCert’s enterprise-grade secure code signing solution. DigiCert customers will benefit from improved software integrity through deep analysis that shows their software is free from known threats like malware, software ​implants​, software tampering and exposed secrets before they securely sign ​​​​it.​​

“DigiCert’s partnership with ReversingLabs advances​​ supply chain security through threat detection and secrets protection delivered by automated workflows that seamlessly operate within DevOps environments and CI/CD pipelines,” says Deepika Chauhan, Chief Product Officer at DigiCert. “This newly combined solution protects against software-based vulnerabilities and attacks, helping organisations ensure digital trust and build confidence with their customers.”

“ReversingLabs is excited to partner with DigiCert to help ​solve​ software supply chain security issues at all stages of the software development and deployment process,” says ​Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-Founder, ReversingLabs. “Every DigiCert customer needs to think about the integrity of the software they build, buy or run. Our work together will strengthen the ecosystem and provide organisations​ with ​the necessary tools to ensure the trustworthiness of their software.”

“Organisations must take proactive efforts to secure their software supply chain to withstand the continuing and evolving threats of cyberattacks,” says Katie Norton, Senior Research Analyst for IDC’s DevOps & DevSecOps research practices. “Digital trust strategies that centralise, standardise and unify software security practices play a key role in improving resiliency and user trust.”

​​​​Weaknesses​ in the software supply chain have been exploited in recent years, resulting in tampering, ​​malware insertion and other threats to critical business software. A recent survey found that nearly 90% of technology professionals detected significant risks in their software supply chain in the last year. More than 70% said that current application security solutions are not providing necessary protections.

The threat detection within DigiCert Software Trust Manager secures the software supply chain through advanced, comprehensive detection of threats such as malware​,​ software tampering, inclusion of secrets and certificate misconfigurations in open-source software, proprietary software, containers and release packages.

It also provides a single workflow that is centrally controlled across the organisation. The solution also generates a comprehensive Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), covering internally developed and third-party software, such as open-source ​and commercially licensed ​software. As attacks on the ​software supply chain​ increase, threat detection and SBOM generation are becoming​ increasingly important and the focus of government and industry regulations​.