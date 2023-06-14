Hut 8 Mining has signed an agreement with Interior Health to support their operations by delivering safe, secure, and reliable colocation services from the company’s flagship Kelowna data centre through 2028.

“We’ve been investing in our high-performance computing business, as well as in our customers, and are proud to expand our services further into the health sector,” says Josh Rayner, VP of High-Performance Computing at Hut 8. “We are honoured to have been chosen as Interior Health’s trusted high-performance computing infrastructure provider.”

With five data centres located in British Columbia and Ontario, Hut 8 delivers colocation, public and private cloud, and manages services to government, private sector, and non-profit organisations across a variety of industries including finance, gaming, technology, AI, and more.

“We look forward to partnering with Hut 8 as our new hosting facility and infrastructure provider,” says Mark Braidwood, Executive Director Technology at Interior Health. “In an increasingly interconnected world, businesses are demanding more reliable, secure, and scalable hosting options to ensure optimal performance and uninterrupted operations.”