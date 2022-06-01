The ‘Structured Cabling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis’ report has been added to Research And Markets‘ offering.

The global structured cabling market size is expected to reach USD 23.2 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The need for advanced technologies has increased the generation of vast amounts of IoT data, which often causes delays and latency. Structured cabling systems help enhance data transfer speed, which further aids in avoiding delays.

The presence of a high connectivity network in regions such as North America has facilitated the widespread adoption of structured cabling systems. Thus, the North American market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Additionally, an expanding communication network architecture and a rise in demand for data centres have increased the demand for structured cabling systems.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The regional market is predicted to grow as a result of key factors such as government measures to promote digitalisation, upgraded facilities, population increase, faster adoption of smart devices, and investments in cloud and IoT technologies.

Structured cabling systems are used across various verticals such as government, industrial, IT and telecommunications, residential, and commercial. The IT and telecommunication segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to data centre convergence in technologies supporting data and voice services. An increase in the usage of mobile Internet with high-speed connectivity is expected to bolster the market growth. Building smart cities and residences will also play a significant role in expanding the worldwide market potential.

To expand their product portfolio and maintain a strong position in the market, players have used tactics such as expansions, agreements, partnerships, and joint ventures and are engaging in the creation of new products with high speed and better features. Companies have also received official authorisation for the launch of devices that provide high speed and security.

Structured Cabling Market Report Highlights

By product type, the fibre optic cables segment is estimated to grow over the forecast period, owing to the increasing importance of cloud computing and high bandwidth applications.

On the basis of application, the data centre segment is expected to register a significant CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for smart devices and the rising usage of mobile data.

Based on vertical, the IT and telecommunication segment dominated the market in 2021 and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Due to the increasing development and usage of automation techniques across industries, the industrial vertical segment is likely to grow rapidly in the forecast period.

The North American region led the market in 2021 and the trend is expected to continue over the coming years owing to a rise in demand for data centres and the growth of communication network infrastructure.