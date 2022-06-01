Schaffner has announced the availability of the new FN2500 / FN2640 – EMC filter series for robotics and data centres. The new filters have been developed to meet the specific needs of these two important and growing markets. These markets have technical requirements in common that can now be met by these new EMC filters.

Many applications, including robotics, data centres and autonomous machines require power supplies to be mounted in 19in rack cabinets. To accommodate this and provide systems builders with seamless integration, Schaffner has packaged the FN2500 / FN2640 EMC filter series in a space saving 1U rack-mount design.

The new FN2500 / FN2640 EMC filters are available with a range of connection options. These include IEC C14 (10-15A) or IEC C20 (16-20A) input connectors for direct mains connection and with a range of output connectors. For internal assembly connection options available on input and output include push-on terminals, cable glands, screw terminals or spring terminals.

Key standard features include input voltage 250 VAC at DC to 60 Hz (FN2500 277 VAC / 400 VDC), output current 10 to 20 A at 40°C, MTBF > 300,000 h and operating temperature range -40°C to +100°C (with derating >40°C).

The new FN2500 / FN2640 EMC filters meet the requirements of IEC 62368-1 – Audio/Video, Information and Communication Technology and equipment and IEC/EN 60335-1 – Household and similar appliances, Climatic Category 40/10 0/21 to IEC60068-1, Certified to UL 60939-3, IEC/EN 60939-3, GB/T 15287 and Protection category IP00 / IP20 for -103 terminals.