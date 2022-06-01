Panduit has launched its new RapidID Network Mapping System, an offering designed to reduce the time and cost of patch cord documentation by up to 50%. By using pre-labelled Panduit patch cords and the RapidID Bluetooth-enabled handheld scanner, network engineers can quickly, easily, and more accurately place and trace cables.

The Network Mapping System automates the labour-intensive and error-prone cable documentation process to reduce the risk of a network outage. With RapidID, the painstaking labelling process is already done. Additionally, RapidID is a practical alternative to traditional manual approaches and is ideally suited for building a new telecom room, locating installed cabling, or replacing a network switch.

“RapidID is a game-changer for any network engineer,” states Rich Benson, Panduit Group Manager, Cable Management Solutions. “We are happy to offer our customers an innovative way to eliminate the pain points around patch cord labelling and documentation for network systems.”

RapidID is as easy as 1, 2, 3. The system uses patch cords pre-labeled with a unique barcode and a Bluetooth-enabled handheld scanner to automate labelling, tracing, and troubleshooting in three easy steps.

1. Install Panduit cables that feature unique barcode labels.

2. Download the mobile app from iOS or Android app stores to a tablet device.

3. Scan barcodes using the Bluetooth-enabled handheld scanner.

RapidID Project Manager and Senior Solutions Architect Kevin Marley explained that network documentation can drastically reduce downtime during an outage, but documenting physical infrastructure is extremely time-consuming and is often overlooked or out-of-date. “RapidID enables a fast, easy way to document patch cables and eliminate the manual data entry of network documentation,” he comments.