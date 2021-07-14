Wireless Logic is further strengthening its European presence and global capabilities with the acquisition of IoT connectivity provider, Things Mobile.

Based in Milan, Things Mobile is a managed service provider that delivers connectivity for international customers across a wide range of IoT applications, and has experienced rapid growth since its launch in 2017. The foundation for Things Mobile’s growth has been its low-touch digital sales and service model and propositions that meet the underlying needs of its target markets.

With major customers in the fast-growing energy, eHealth and micromobility sectors, Things Mobile is well positioned under Wireless Logic ownership to capitalise on these and other high growth IoT sectors and exploit new market opportunities.

The acquisition was completed on 9th July 2021 and the Things Mobile team will remain in place led by Co-Founder and CEO, Manuel Zanella.

Manuel Zanella, Co-Founder & CEO comments: “Since the launch of the Things Mobile brand, our talented team has delivered phenomenal growth by simplifying the process of IoT connectivity for our customers. We’re now looking forward to the new opportunities that we will be able to offer our customers and employees under Wireless Logic’s ownership.”

Oliver Tucker, CEO at Wireless Logic, comments: “I am delighted that Things Mobile has joined the Wireless Logic Group. The performance of the business over the last three years demonstrates the strength of Manuel and his team and the unique business model that they have developed. The team brings complementary strengths in terms of geographical presence, technology and routes to market that we intend to scale and leverage across the group in the coming months.”