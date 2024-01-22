Telenor IoT has published its annual IoT Predictions Report. Produced for decision-makers and professionals curious about the trends influencing industries and society, each IoT Predictions report provides valuable insights on the future of IoT.

The new report, co-produced with Omdia, is titled, “Navigating the Perfect Storm: AIoT to Emerge as the Defining Enabler of Digital Transformation”. It explains how combining Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), also known as AIoT or AI4IoT, is necessary for companies to stay competitive in today’s digital world.

As IoT applications generate a tremendous quantity of data, many enterprises struggle to effectively analyse and extract meaningful insights from it. Simply collecting data does not bring value, and human intelligence can’t process the information as efficiently as AI. With the support of AI, applications become smarter and more autonomous.

This convergence unlocks higher operational efficiencies, better customer experience, and higher productivity gains across diverse sectors, from automotive and industrial manufacturing to transport, utilities, and smart cities. This combination can turn simple solutions into those with greater impact and value. Predictive maintenance, robotics improvement, and enhanced in-car experiences are examples of great use cases for AIoT.

“We predict AIoT will grow to become the cornerstone of digital transformation,” says Mats Lundquist, CEO at Telenor Connexion and Head of Telenor IoT. “The convergence of AI and IoT isn’t just an evolution; it’s a revolution in how businesses operate and compete globally. This report emphasises the urgency to act now.”

This report serves as a compass for businesses navigating the ever-evolving digital ecosystem, providing actionable insights into the transformative potential of AIoT.

Read the report here.

Factors driving AIoT adoption in 2024: