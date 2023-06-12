Pulsant has launched platformEDGE — a next-generation platform that will enable regional businesses across the UK to harness the opportunity of digital transformation.

platformEDGE is a UK-wide integrated infrastructure that enables scalable, high-performance, low-latency edge application delivery. By placing intense compute power as close to the end device as possible, edge computing enables businesses to exploit data-dense opportunities, such as video analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), virtual reality (VR) gaming, autonomous vehicles, and remote monitoring.

The platform has three components:

A regional data centre network, offering the capacity to co-locate in any of Pulsant’s 12 secure data centre locations, connected by 100Gbps Zayo fibre with latency of 10ms or less.

Low latency connectivity with flexible options designed to maximise edge performance with Megaport’s SDN (Software Defined Network) platform.

A distributed compute and storage platform for edge workloads and hyperscale cloud integrations.

These three elements help simplify the journey to the edge for regional businesses, accelerating time to value and ensuring they are well positioned for future growth opportunities. Edge computing is also critical to ensure smart cities remain economically viable as populations and data continue to grow exponentially.

Rob Coupland, CEO, Pulsant comments, “Our heritage is built on championing regional business. platformEDGE is the next stage in this evolution, delivering the technological foundation for these businesses to digitally transform. We have invested hundreds of millions in this technology to collapse the digital divide and accelerate innovation throughout the UK.”

Simon Michie, CTO, Pulsant adds, “There are just over half a million software developers in the UK. platformEDGE will dissolve the infrastructure constraints they face and unleash regional innovation for local businesses, governments, service providers, and suppliers, in a way that can’t be achieved today.”