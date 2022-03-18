NTT has announced its collaboration with Schneider Electric to deliver Private 5G (P5G), a private network solution and digitisation enabling platform that can dramatically advance digital solutions in the manufacturing environment. The long-standing partnership between NTT and Schneider Electric builds on existing joint strategic innovations that help clients achieve efficiency and sustainability goals with advanced digital processes within the connected industries sectors.

In early 2022, the P5G platform will be piloted at Schneider’s Lexington Smart Factory, the first of Schneider Electric’s U.S. plants to become a Smart Factory Showcase Site; leveraging IoT connectivity, edge analytics, and predictive analytics to drive energy efficiency and further sustainability goals. The P5G will power key use-cases that solve challenges around equipment availability, machine performance, and product quality. For example, the companies will integrate ‘machine vision’ capabilities (industrial cameras with specialised optics) into existing factory and warehouse automation systems, that identify faults as well as wear and tear for incident root causes in real-time.

Additional P5G use-cases to be addressed include:

Unfettered connectivity for improved management of AGV devices across a factory footprint that yields more efficient and accurate workflow systems.

Machine vision application to detect anomalies in machine performance to ensure high performance, availability, and quality of product.

Augmented reality solutions that enable remote worker support for enhanced equipment maintenance and management and worker experience.

“With this strategic partnership, we are confident that NTT’s P5G solution will support Schneider Electric business and service level objectives with a powerful machine vision solution for operational continuity and performance throughout the Lexington and Lincoln plant facilities,” says Shahid Ahmed, EVP New Ventures and Innovation at NTT. “Our P5G platform brings full-stack managed services, process workflow and IoT application integration capabilities that both addresses strategic objectives towards factory high performance and net zero carbon emission goals.”

“In partnering with NTT, Schneider Electric further extends its manufacturing expertise along with data centre and network solutions to drive innovations for self-contained Edge Private 5G use-cases,” comments Luc Rémont, Executive Vice President International Operations at Schneider Electric.

“Above and beyond the superior security and control offered through this partnership, wireless networks offer superior benefits over a wired network from a sustainability perspective – smaller copper cabling footprint means minimising energy usage and aligning to our net zero carbon goals,” Rémont adds.

To further the partnership, NTT will deploy its Private 5G services and data centres with Schneider Electric technologies, including a prefabricated data centre to integrate and test its edge offerings using EcoStruxure solutions. This is expected to be 100% operative in Schneider Electric factories during the 2nd QTR 2022.