Amazon Web Services has announced the general availability of Amazon Security Lake. It is a service that automatically centralises an organisation’s security data from across their AWS environments, leading SaaS providers, on-premises environments, and cloud sources into a purpose-built data lake.

Amazon Security Lake allows customers to act on security data faster and simplify security data management across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. It also converts and conforms incoming security data to the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework open standard, making it easier for security teams to automatically collect, combine, and analyse security data from more than 80 sources, including AWS, security partners, and analytics providers.

It is part of a broad set of AWS Cloud security services that build on AWS’s secure infrastructure to help make it flexible and secure cloud. It aggregates and optimises large volumes of disparate log and event data to enable faster threat detection, investigation, and response so organisations can effectively address potential issues, using their preferred analytics tools.

“Security has been our top priority since the very beginning, when we were designing to meet the needs of the most security-sensitive organisations,” says Jon Ramsey, Vice President for Security Services at AWS. “We also know that customers need trusted partners to extend the benefits of the cloud and make sure their organisations are secure end-to-end. With more than 80 sources providing data to Amazon Security Lake, security teams can achieve greater visibility into potential security threats and how to respond to them, further protecting the workloads, applications, and data that are critical to driving business forward.”