NexGen Cloud has announced plans and funding for one of Europe’s first AI Supercloud deployments to support the development and growth of AI enterprises.

An elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, it plans to invest $1bn to build its AI Supercloud in Europe, with $576 million already committed in hardware orders with suppliers.

The AI Supercloud will provide a dedicated compute-intensive platform for Europe’s technology companies, organisations and governments, enabling them to execute sensitive AI applications and research within the European jurisdiction and privacy laws.

It is set to begin deployment in October 2023, and it will also help meet increasing demand for accelerated computing, spurred by the technology industry’s growing interest in using generative AI and other applications to drive innovation and improve efficiency. It will also ensure regional and cost-effective access to GPU cloud services for European enterprises and scale-ups.

NexGen Cloud’s AI Supercloud services will be delivered from European data centres, powered exclusively by 100% renewable energy, supporting industries including healthcare, finance, and media and entertainment.

It will eventually consist of more than 20,000 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs by June 2024, providing enterprises with access to one of the world’s most powerful GPU-accelerated platforms.

To help with the financing, NexGen Cloud has partnered with Moore and Moore Investments Group (MMI) and created a dedicated fund, which has attracted investment from their private investors.

Access to the AI Supercloud over the next 12 months will be provided through NexGen Cloud’s Hyperstack platform. The company is already taking pre-orders for its first deployment in October.