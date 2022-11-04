atNorth has announced that it has joined the WEKA Innovation (WIN) Program to bring the WEKA Data Platform for AI to its customers.

WEKA is on a mission to replace decades of data infrastructure compromise with a subscription software-based data platform that is purpose-built to support modern performance-intensive workloads like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The WEKA Data Platform for AI delivers the radical simplicity, epic performance, and infinite scale required to support enterprise AI workloads in virtually any location. Whether on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge or bursting between platforms, WEKA accelerates every step of the enterprise AI data pipeline – from data ingestion, cleansing and modelling, to training validation or inference.

atNorth’s High Performance Computing as a service (HPCaaS) and colocation hosting solutions help enterprises meet their increasing needs for resilient and reliable data centre operations, optimised to support any workload with increased capacity, speed and scale. By partnering with WEKA, atNorth can provide its customers with a flexible performance storage solution that meets the most demanding workloads such as AI and that can also grow and scale alongside their business needs.

“WEKA is delighted to welcome atNorth to the WIN program as a valued partner,” says Jonathan Martin, President at WEKA. “Our global channel ecosystem is a critical conduit to bring the transformative power of the WEKA Data Platform for AI to organisations around the world and we are committed to their success. We look forward to working with atNorth to help take their customers’ enterprise AI initiatives to the next level.”

“Today’s workloads are changing at breakneck speed across enterprises of all sizes and the need to support these applications in an on-demand, as-needed way is greatly demanding,” comments Guy d’Hauwers, Global Director HPC and AI, atNorth. “Businesses that require such high-performance computing need agile solutions that can scale up and down to accommodate bursts of activity and that can equally scale in line with business growth, cost effectively, efficiently, and sustainably. Partnering with WEKA is a no brainer for us – we share the same values and approach. With WEKA, we can offer a more robust, scalable end to end solution to our customers that accommodates their needs today and tomorrow.”