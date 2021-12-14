Aerospike has announced that Criteo has selected Aerospike to deliver a digital transformation project that significantly improves the scale and performance of its global commerce media platform. The project will also see Criteo reduce its server count by 80%, achieving millions of dollars of cost savings per year and reducing CO2 emissions.

Criteo is a leading global technology company that combines commerce data and intelligence to deliver digital advertising that enables marketers and media owners to drive commerce outcomes. Prior to Aerospike, Criteo combined an open-source NoSQL database with caching solutions. The Criteo platform needs to match an advertiser’s content with an internet user’s interests 950 billion times a day and respond in just 50 milliseconds. These data loads and requests are continually increasing to deliver fast responses to help advertisers reach more consumers and grow their online sales.

To meet both new and future petabyte-scale demands, Criteo turned to the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform, which will cut its server count by more than 80 per cent for millions of dollars in annual IT savings.

“Our data demands are growing exponentially, and we need a real-time data platform that can handle our current requirements but ensure that we can adapt and scale for what lies ahead,” says Diarmuid Gill, CTO of Criteo. “The Aerospike real-time data platform takes us to the next level in terms of scale and performance and provides us with a standardised platform that ensures our customers can meet the rapid response times they demand both now and in the future.”

“In order to meet the latency needs of the Ad Tech industry every other solution needs a cache to sit on top,” explains Geoff Clark, Vice President EMEA, Aerospike. “That’s where Aerospike is different. Aerospike runs on DRAM and Flash, making it faster, more powerful and far less of a drain on server resources. If Criteo was to double its requirement for data tomorrow, it would still need less than a quarter of the servers it had before. This further demonstrates the ability of the Aerospike real-time data platform to powerfully perform at scale and still deliver significant cost-savings to business,” adds Clark.