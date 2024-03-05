A new range of 800G transceivers has been launched by AddOn Networks to enable Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) tools and greater automation in data centre applications. Supporting both InfiniBand and Ethernet, the range has been designed to offer customers an attractive alternative to Network Equipment Manufacturers (NEMs) when it comes to building and maintaining enhanced optical networks.

Data centre operators need extensive data, storage and compute capabilities to ensure the enhanced speeds and low latency required to overcome growing industry demands. AI and ML tools optimise existing infrastructure and establish accurate data analytics for faster decision-making and increased automation. Yet, the amount of bandwidth necessary for these to operate successfully, and the lack of compatible solutions in the market, makes selecting the right product a challenge. With this product launch, AddOn Networks will provide operators with the means to optimise their existing networks, alongside a premium support service and a reduction in part lead times.

“This family of transceivers mark an exciting new era for AddOn Networks,” says AddOn Networks’ Director of Product Line Management, Ray Hagen. “Businesses operating in the data centre industry may already be aware of the benefits of 800G transceivers, but when ordering these directly through NEMs, they often experience long lead times and unnecessary delays in delivery. With our new range of transceivers, we will compress the timeline from order to delivery to ensure customers get solutions exactly when they require them. As a result, operators can maximise data centre output through AI and ML tools while making essential cost and time savings.”

The transceiver range will enhance the handling and processing of bandwidth-intensive data flows when migrating from serial Central Processing Unit (CPU) based architecture towards parallel data flow in the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU). Once implemented within existing infrastructure, the transmission of data is accelerated, with additional capabilities to increase storage and compute capacity available to operators.

“Our 800G transceivers are parallel tested in our customers’ environments to ensure performance matches what is offered by the NEMs,” continues Ray. “Our global leadership in third-party optics and expertise in testing means we can offer our customers not just a best-in-class transceiver, but a best-in-class service too. Our round-the-clock support puts customers in the best possible position to meet the growing demands of the industry. This launch reflects our commitment to introducing key solutions through multiple platforms to best serve those customers, as we move into the realm of AI and ML.”

AddOn Networks carries out 100% testing in its laboratory to guarantee the family of transceivers mirror the customers’ data flows and their front-end environments to ensure full compatibility and performance while offering a lifetime warranty. As a result, customers can benefit from adaptable and reliable products, tailored to meet the specific demands of their data centre.

More information on the products can be found on the AddOn website.