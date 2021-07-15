Pilot project with ST Telemedia Global Data Centres to map the potential of artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics, with a target of at least 10% energy savings

ABB has signed up to a pilot study with ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) to explore how artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and advanced analytics can optimize energy use and reduce a facility’s carbon footprint.

Singapore-headquartered STT GDC, which is one of the fastest growing global data center operators, is leveraging the digital transformation expertise of technology leader ABB as it bids to become net carbon-neutral by 2030.

ABB is conducting the pilot in two phases, beginning with initial data exploration, modelling and validation, studying historical data to establish how digital solutions would impact existing operations and energy use. Once proven, it will be followed by AI control logic testing in a live data centre environment. STT GDC aims to achieve at least 10 percent in energy savings from its cooling systems, which is the largest consumption of electrical power in a data centre after IT equipment.

“Our group’s AI roadmap will take a big leap forward with this pilot program. The vast amounts of data that can be captured and harnessed in a live data centre environment makes for a strong base for AI applications, which can also be applied to other business processes including capacity planning, risk mitigation and predictive maintenance,” says Daniel Pointon, Group Chief Technology Officer, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres. “This, and other initiatives around alternative energy sources, water efficiency, construction technology and innovative cooling solutions, are being carried out by our research and development team based in Singapore.”

The ABB team is currently developing AI-based optimization models for the entire data centre cooling plant, including the upstream chiller and distribution systems. The AI project is also unlocking new opportunities for efficiency improvement at a granular level within the data centre. STT GDC will be able to use AI-generated insights, leveraging cutting-edge ABB Ability Genix for industrial analytics and AI, to track and analyse data generated by monitoring systems in the data centre, and better facilitate dynamic cooling optimization.

“We look forward to supporting the STT GDC team in their efforts to drive digitalization and energy efficiencies,” says Madhav Kalia, Global Head of Data Centre Automation at ABB. “At ABB, we have a strong track record of supporting data centre operators with our best-in-class technology solutions. We are committed to exploring the synergies between our offerings with STT GDC as it embarks on an ambitious plan.”

STT GDC is one of the fastest-growing data centre providers, with a global platform of data centres in the world’s major business markets. It has more than 130 facilities across Singapore, UK, India, China, Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia.