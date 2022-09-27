Spectra Logic has announced a collaboration with the iRODS Consortium to create a joint solution built upon Spectra Vail software, Spectra BlackPearl S3 storage and the iRODS data management platform. The combined solution enables customers to use industry-standard cloud interfaces for on-premises disk and glacier storage with object tape, while unlocking multi-site/multi-cloud capabilities.

The iRODS integration with BlackPearl S3 allows organisations to leverage the performance and cost benefits of on-premises glacier storage as disk or tape to access ‘cold’ data and automate workflows, while the integration with Vail provides access to cloud services across multiple clouds. Spectra Vail software and BlackPearl S3 storage have been tested with the iRODS S3 storage resource plugin to fully support the Amazon S3 abstraction that iRODS delivers. The new functionality is available as part of the iRODS 4.2.11 release.

“Organisations that need an on-prem glacier tier will see many benefits with the interoperability between BlackPearl S3 and the iRODS data management platform,” says David Feller, Spectra Logic Vice President of Product Management and Solutions Engineering. “Organisations will be able to take full advantage of on-prem storage and the public, private and hybrid cloud by leveraging the Vail and iRODS integration.”

“The combined Spectra Logic and iRODS solution will enable organisations that rely heavily on tape to archive petabytes of valuable digital data economically and efficiently in a glacier-like tier,” says Terrell Russell, Executive Director of the iRODS Consortium. “We look forward to a lasting collaboration with Spectra Logic that will help our mutual customers drive innovation and accelerate business results.”