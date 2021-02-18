Nasuni Corporation has announced that it has formed a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to address the growing need for enterprise file storage that is simple, reliable, and low cost. Nasuni is bringing to market a modern enterprise cloud file storage offering that pairs Google Cloud’s object storage economics with Nasuni’s cloud-native global file system.

The new solution from Nasuni delivers low-cost primary file storage for enterprise customers seeking to modernise their on-premises file servers and network attached storage (NAS) infrastructures. The integration between Nasuni’s cloud-native file storage platform and Google Cloud’s object storage provides high-performance primary file storage, backup, disaster recovery (DR), multi-site file synchronisation and edge caching — all for up to 70% less than traditional file infrastructures.

“We’re delighted that Nasuni will deploy its solutions for cost-effective and agile file storage on Google Cloud,” says Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “Bringing their cloud-native solution to Google Cloud enables customers to deploy file storage as-a-service on our scalable, global, and secure infrastructure, with simplified procurement and billing via the Google Cloud Marketplace.”

As organisations of all sizes continue to pursue digital transformation with cloud-first strategies, they are turning to Nasuni for its primary file storage and backup SaaS solution built on cost-effective cloud object storage, to realise significant cost savings compared to refreshing traditional on-premises file storage. With Nasuni’s partnership with Google Cloud, customers can now take advantage of an innovative cloud file storage solution that offers more dramatic savings using always-available, Google Cloud Storage archive class object storage, without sacrificing end-user performance. Google Cloud’s cost-optimised object storage is achieved through economies of scale across its global internet infrastructure and network.

“We’ve seen IT continue to evolve with the cloud, with files storage traditionally trailing behind due to complexity and cost,” says Andrew Smith, research manager at IDC. “The dynamics in the marketplace are now shifting, putting file storage in a pole position for disruption around simplicity and cost savings. The new partnership between Nasuni and Google Cloud is significant, as it is designed to address evolving customer expectations for cloud storage.”

Nasuni’s offering, available on Google Cloud enables customers to consolidate departmental and organisational file shares, traditionally stored in on-premises file servers and NAS, in a single global file system in Google Cloud. Benefits include:

File storage silo consolidation: Nasuni eliminates primary and backup storage silos by consolidating all files in the cloud under one global file system that is accessible from anywhere.

Nasuni eliminates primary and backup storage silos by consolidating all files in the cloud under one global file system that is accessible from anywhere. Built-in backup and disaster recovery : Nasuni Continuous File Versioning technology stores all file changes as they happen in Google Cloud Storage for fast recoveries to all locations, eliminating the need for traditional file backup.

: Nasuni Continuous File Versioning technology stores all file changes as they happen in Google Cloud Storage for fast recoveries to all locations, eliminating the need for traditional file backup. No file storage limitations: Nasuni’s UniFS global file system resides in and scales with Google Cloud Storage to offer a single, global namespace that can be accessed from anywhere, without traditional limits on the size or number of files, directories or snapshots.

Nasuni’s UniFS global file system resides in and scales with Google Cloud Storage to offer a single, global namespace that can be accessed from anywhere, without traditional limits on the size or number of files, directories or snapshots. Fast end-user file access and sharing: Nasuni’s unique caching architecture, which can be deployed in cloud-only or hybrid cloud configurations, gives customers the flexibility to access files in local Google Cloud regions or in multiple on-premises locations. End-users and applications enjoy extremely fast file access, even for demanding workloads and large files, while cloud data egress costs are minimised.

Nasuni’s unique caching architecture, which can be deployed in cloud-only or hybrid cloud configurations, gives customers the flexibility to access files in local Google Cloud regions or in multiple on-premises locations. End-users and applications enjoy extremely fast file access, even for demanding workloads and large files, while cloud data egress costs are minimised. Better access to Google Analytics: Once organisations consolidate their files from all locations into one global file system in Google Cloud Storage they can begin to take advantage of services like Document AI, Vision AI, Video AI and Natural Language.

Once organisations consolidate their files from all locations into one global file system in Google Cloud Storage they can begin to take advantage of services like Document AI, Vision AI, Video AI and Natural Language. The right object storage class: Customers can build their primary file storage around the Google Cloud Storage class appropriate for their business model.

Customers can build their primary file storage around the Google Cloud Storage class appropriate for their business model. Simple migrations: Organisations can easily and rapidly migrate Windows file servers and NAS file shares to Google Cloud, reducing the cost and complexity of managing these environments.

“As part of our infrastructure modernisation efforts, we wanted to move to an enterprise-class file storage solution that would better meet the needs of our global business,” says Aaron Tiner, Director, Information Technology at Morrow-Meadows Corporation. “Knowing that Nasuni would work with any object storage, we selected Google Cloud as its back-end. Google Cloud’s Object Storage provides immediate, and long-term cost savings, and Nasuni enables local, tier-one performance with built-in backup. This combined offering was the obvious choice.”

Paul Flanagan, CEO of Nasuni comments, “As companies move data to the cloud for simpler management, better resiliency and cost savings, they will be able to retire overhead technologies previously needed to protect their file investments, such as NAS, file servers, backup hardware and software, and redundant storage infrastructure replicated at remote sites for disaster planning. Nasuni’s simpler, cost-effective solution on top of Google Cloud delivers the on-demand file access, flexibility, built-in backup and file sharing that today’s distributed workforce needs.”