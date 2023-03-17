Lenovo has announced new solutions to enable customers to better solve rapidly growing data management needs, coupled with new milestones in its enterprise storage momentum. Its new storage solutions deliver significant power efficiency increases and data centre space savings to help support sustainability goals, while new ThinkSystem storage systems help safeguard critical data with advanced ransomware protection. Lenovo’s storage portfolio has experienced significant growth in the last year with an all-time record 138% YTY revenue increase.

Fuelled by strong market momentum in edge-to-cloud servers, storage, and software, Lenovo is further transforming into a full-service solutions provider with continued expansion and leadership across a comprehensive infrastructure solutions portfolio. Building on its global leadership among the top three server companies in the world, Lenovo has also seen >100% year-over-year growth in the All-Flash Array (AFA) category and 22% growth in midrange storage, further demonstrating that Lenovo’s data management and storage portfolio is gaining broad market momentum. As part of the company’s overall achievement, Lenovo’s TruScale Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) also grew more than 600%.

“Lenovo is committed to being the industry’s most trusted partner and empowering our customers’ intelligent transformation,” says Kirk Skaugen, President of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “Our tremendous growth in the market, now becoming the number one storage provider in price bands <$25K, underscores the trust customers and partners have placed in Lenovo through our channel-centric strategy. The breadth of our data management portfolio is continuing to expand with our recently announced WEKA solutions, custom cloud storage solutions, and an ever increasing software defined portfolio.”

“Retaining number one ranking in the entry storage market in EMEA for a second quarter exemplifies the trust our partners and customers have in Lenovo data management solutions,” says Marco Pozzoni, Director of EMEA Storage Sales, Lenovo. “We are growing and delivering results through consistency, reliability, and partnerships with smart and innovative solutions that help customers better monetise their data in multiple industries across the region.”

New storage innovation

Lenovo offers a comprehensive portfolio of enterprise-class data management solutions from entry to high end, including enterprise storage arrays and infrastructure, Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI), Software Defined Storage (SDS), TruScale Infinite Storage as-a-service, and vertically focused workload solutions working with ISV application software partners. Leveraging in-house design and manufacturing capabilities to drive innovation, Lenovo is releasing new storage solutions to protect against threats to customers’ critical data and help support sustainability goals by more effectively powering today’s demanding data management and analytics needs. The new solutions include:

D4390 High Density JBOD for Software Defined Storage: delivers power and space savings to help support sustainability goals:

Up to 62% less power consumption as compared to previous generation

Lower OPEX – up to 60% reduction in data centre space

Higher overall performance – 24G SAS connectivity increases data throughput

ThinkSystem DM Systems 9.12 software release: delivers advanced innovations that reduce threats from cyber attacks and increase data management efficiency:

New automated ransomware protection

Autonomous ransomware protection

One-click defence against malicious files

Tamper-proof snapshots prevent ransomware deletion

Hardened Zero Trust architecture that increases defence from insider threats

Advanced multifactor authentication

Immutable, tamperproof logging

Enhanced auditing

33% storage efficiency improvement over previous generation with new four to one efficiency

Lowers CAPEX by storing more data with less storage

TruScale Infrastructure as a Service, which enables all of Lenovo’s data management offerings to be consumed via a pay-as-you-go model

Solving data management needs for customers

Lenovo’s breadth of data management solutions meet the complex needs of customers across a full breadth of high-growth industries. The ability to protect, analyse, and manage data is vital to an organisation’s business. Petco, which operates more than 1,500 pet care centres across the US, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, is modernising its IT infrastructure to support its customer success strategy. The company is deploying a network of Lenovo ThinkSystem DE4000 storage systems and SR650 V2 servers to gain better data insights and scalability through a flexible consumption and deployment model.

Enabling the channel through channel-centric strategy

Lenovo delivers value for channel partners when it comes to data management and storage solutions through the Lenovo 360 global channel framework for partners and a channel-centric commitment. Partners can easily access the full breadth and depth of the Lenovo portfolio across services and solutions, infrastructure, and intelligent devices. The framework helps partners to strengthen their position in the market and better respond to customer needs.