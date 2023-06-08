Macquarie Data Centres, part of Macquarie Technology Group, has announced that it completed major upgrades to its data centre campuses in Sydney and Canberra, helping government and enterprise customers expand their capacity and improve security posture and compliance.

The multimillion-dollar project includes the addition of two further ultra-secure zones to their Sydney and Canberra campuses plus significant power upgrades and increased operational efficiency to support new and existing customer growth.

The zones have been added to the provider’s data centres and meet the requirements of the Australian Federal Government’s Protective Security Policy Framework. The framework considers both the physical and cyber security standards which underpin Macquarie Data Centres’ operations.

The upgrades also increased rack capacity and expanded other secure zones in their campuses across the two places, all of which are ready for occupancy. This will help customers plan for additional capacity as they use more data-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence.

“These upgrades give our local and international customers the capacity they need to scale their businesses and expand their Australian footprint,” says David Hirst, Group Executive, Macquarie Data Centres.

Current data centre customers include 42% of Commonwealth Government, the world’s big hyperscalers and large multinationals.

“Capacity planning is one of the key issues organisations face when making data centre investments, whether they’ll have sufficient runway to scale for the data demands that will impact them over time,” says Hirst. “They need expert colocation partners that understand not just capacity, but the related security, compliance, and sovereignty considerations. This investment is a testament to our ability to be that trusted partner.”

These major projects were undertaken in operational data centre halls and were completed within six months without any outages or disturbances to the company’s existing customers. The project was completed ahead of time, under budget, and importantly, with zero lost time injury (LTI) or any medical treatment injuries (MTI), continuing Macquarie Data Centre’s record for safety.

“Anyone who works in the data centre industry will know the level of planning, expertise and collaboration needed to undertake a project of this magnitude,” says Gavin Kawalsky, Head of Projects, Macquarie Data Centres. “The project’s success is down to our team’s tireless work, expertise and experience.”

The upgrades to the campus located in the Sydney North zone come ahead of the construction of its data centre, IC3 Super West.

They also follow Macquarie’s parent recent name change to Macquarie Technology Group, representing its evolution from telco to a complete digital infrastructure technology business focusing on data centres, cloud, cyber security, and telecommunications.