Siemon is pleased to announce that it has signed a new partner in Ukraine: DEPS is a leading value-added IT distributor that specialises in supplying integrated communication solutions to Ukrainian internet service providers and medium to large corporate end-users across different vertical markets.

Siemon has selected the new partner thanks to its customer-focused approach and established relationships with installers, integrators and end users in the Eastern European market, including Ukraine, Serbia, and Moldova. DEPS was also chosen for its leading pre-sales, marketing, technical and after-sales service, as well as the speed of delivery.

“DEPS is a very well-established business, supporting leading organisation in Eastern Europe in deploying data centre infrastructure as well as enterprise and industrial IT networks”, says Siemon Sales Manager, Dan Vout. “With the support of our new partner, we plan to offer our extensive range of network infrastructure products to these markets, support customers with our technical and design expertise and quickly deliver products for new projects.”

As an essential part of its cooperation, Siemon will be providing comprehensive training for new certified installers and the company’s technical team via a newly developed training programme to ensure customers of consistent quality and the best performance standards.

Commenting on the new partnership, Oleksandr Mylnikov, Product Manager at DEPS says: “Siemon has a proven track record of technology innovation. The company’s high-end infrastructure products perfectly complement our range and will helps us extend our offerings to new and existing customers. Currently, many large organisations are moving their data centres and need both rapid and future-proof deployment in new areas. Therefore, timely delivery of reliable products including modular IT infrastructure that is easy and fast to set up, supported by industry-leading structured cabling systems, is key to ensure the operation of essential business services and communications.”

www.siemon.com

www.deps.com