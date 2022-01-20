Druva has announced that it has once again been recognized for its outstanding at-scale data resiliency capabilities and exceptional customer experience. Druva was selected as the Best Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Provider in the 2021 Computing Technology Product Awards, while the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud’s leading experience and platform received 12 honors in G2’s Winter Reports 2022, including being named a leader in Enterprise SaaS Backup Software. Together, these awards are the latest recognition for Druva’s multi-tenant SaaS platform delivering comprehensive data, cyber and operational resilience for thousands of organizations.

“With data becoming more fragmented, regulated and exposed to cyber risks by the day, businesses are increasingly in need of a new approach that is grounded in trust, innovation and simplicity,” says Ash Parikh, Chief Marketing Officer, Druva. “These awards are a testament to Druva’s ability to deliver an enterprise scale SaaS platform that seamlessly meets many of today’s needs, and we look forward to driving even more impact and customer value this year.”

Computing Technology Product Awards

The Computing Technology Product Awards recognize the best of the technology industry, from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, to the most successful end-user projects. With the continued adoption of cloud, the SaaS category highlights the importance of the high levels of integration that businesses need for success. Winners were selected independently by Computing’s community of IT leaders and business professionals.

G2 Winter Reports

“Every quarter G2 recognizes the top-rated solutions in the industry based on data informed by real-world customer experiences,” comments Patrick Szakiel, Manager, Market Research, G2. “These awards are designed to help millions of business professionals make the best decision possible for their organization, and Druva has once again demonstrated the capabilities of its cloud-native solution, as well as its ability to deliver exceptional support to customers.”

G2’s Winter Reports 2022 ranks products based on thousands of reviews gathered from its user community as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The Druva Data Resiliency Cloud was named a leader by G2 in the following categories: