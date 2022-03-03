Involta is pleased to announce that CRN has named the company on its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2022. This highly regarded list recognises leading service providers across North America for their forward-thinking approaches coupled with their dedication to the IT channel.

As pandemic and cloud-driven security concerns continue to move to the forefront, this list signifies the expertise needed to safeguard critical data, infrastructure and networks. According to Statista, 64% of organizations worldwide were most likely to experience a data breach as a result of COVID-19. In addition, ransomware attacks have skyrocketed in costs, requiring enterprises to integrate new security approaches. Cybersecurity Ventures estimates ransomware costs are expected to reach $265 Billion by 2031.

“Today’s enterprises are facing an unprecedented number and variety of sophisticated cyber threats with an ever-expanding attack surface,” says Jim Buie, President of Involta. “Being named to this list represents Involta’s commitment to helping our clients protect their organization”.

As a designee of the Security 100, Involta has proven its ability to successfully deploy and integrate today’s most progressive off-premises and cloud-based security services. These services include Involta Secure, a multilayer suite of security services that its dedicated security team uses to neutralise threats before impacting critical assets or operations. In addition, Involta has made significant investments into boosting its security-focused channel partnerships with leaders in the space such as Alert Logic, Pure Storage, Veeam and VMware.

“In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services,” comments Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets.”