Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (ICTFC) has signed up Scottish IT and cybersecurity company Converged Communication Solutions as its first IT partner.

The SPFL Championship side has joined forces with Converged, which has offices in Aberdeen and Inverness, to upgrade its IT systems and invest in technology that will improve digital engagement with fans.

Since last autumn, Converged has supported ICTFC’s investment in new laptops and other computer hardware at the Caledonian Stadium. The independent IT firm has also managed the club’s transition to Office 365, installed new data back-up systems and firewall solutions, and controlled the migration and management of the club’s data to secure cloud-based systems.

In the longer-term, Converged will assist ICTFC by providing ongoing IT support and desktop device management, servicing of onsite infrastructure, software licencing and maintaining effective cybersecurity measures.

The partnership will also see Converged deliver cybersecurity training sessions to ICTFC staff and players. These will heighten awareness of different types of cyber threats and demonstrate the steps individuals can take to better protect themselves and their employer when online.

By investing in strengthening its systems and technologies to make them more efficient and secure, ICTFC has enhanced the remote working facilities for its employees. It has also put in place infrastructure for boosting interaction with supporters in the years ahead.

The past year has forced all organisations to embrace technology to change how they operate and for football clubs that has included redefining the long-established matchday experience for fans. As technology continues to progress, how ICTFC digitally connects with fans in the stands and in their homes will further evolve.

Scot Gardiner ICTFC Chief Executive, says: “We have been very impressed with the seamless installation of the new systems by Converged and the ease with which staff have transitioned over to them. This is very much an investment for the future. It ensures the club has robust infrastructure and hardware in place as we embrace further digitalisation to enrich how we engage and communicate with Caley Jags around the world.”

“Creating long-term partnerships with established businesses such as Converged is important to ICTFC, as their knowledge and insight is hugely beneficial. Cybersecurity has the potential to affect us all, either in our home or work environments, so for Converged to deliver cybersecurity training to our team is very valuable.”

“We, like every Club in the SPFL, are hugely grateful to the generosity of James Anderson, the money he donated to the SPFL Trust enabled us to expedite this project, become technologically secure and help to future proof the business.”

Neil Christie, Converged Communications Solutions managing director, adds: “The past year has underlined the need for all organisations to have up-to-date, robust, efficient and secure IT systems in place, and which can support their future growth. As a business, we are committed to doing that, which is demonstrated in our partnership with ICTFC.

“Working with ICTFC underlines the commitment to the Highland capital and wider region that we first made in 2018 when we opened our office in the city. I know our Inverness-based team is excited to be working with the Caley Thistle team. Having assisted the club in laying technical foundations on which its short and long-term digital ambitions to enhance the fan experience can be built, we look forward to supporting them in bringing those to life.”

Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club, commonly known as Caley Thistle, is a professional football club based in Inverness, Scotland. The team currently competes in the Scottish Championship, the second tier of the Scottish Professional Football League, and hosts home games at Caledonian Stadium. Inverness Caledonian Thistle won the Scottish Cup in 2015 and was runner-up in the Scottish League Cup a year earlier. They have also won the Scottish Challenge Cup twice and the Scottish Football League First Division twice. Its highest Premiership position is 3rd in 2014–15.