Telehouse has announced a collaboration with Zayo to deliver a high-capacity and agile network across Europe.

Driven by the growing demand for fast connectivity and hybrid IT infrastructure, the collaboration will connect Telehouse’s network of European data centres on Zayo’s high-performance fibre network to create a unique connected digital ecosystem and enable customers to benefit from fast, seamless access to multiple cloud providers.

Zayo will deliver a robust cross-connect infrastructure across Telehouse’s iconic London Docklands campus, providing enhanced and resilient connectivity to customers globally. The company will also help Telehouse connect Telehouse South – its newest data centre set to open in February 2022 – into the Docklands campus, enabling customers to benefit from the same low latency and highly-connected ecosystem of more than 800 connectivity partners for which the campus is known.

As a long-time partner of Telehouse, Zayo already has core network nodes in place within seven of Telehouse’s ten European sites, with the remainder to be added in 2022. Through the new partnership agreement, Telehouse customers can benefit from up to 100Gbps bandwidth across European sites, while Zayo customers can tap into the Telehouse ecosystem to benefit from stronger connections and unrivalled access to multiple cloud and connectivity providers.

“Our goal at Telehouse is not to sell real estate but to build connected ecosystems and increase connectivity for customers looking to connect across sites or to the cloud,” says Nick Layzell, Client Services Director at Telehouse Europe. “By combining our secure, connected ecosystem with Zayo’s innovative fibre solutions, we are not only providing customers with a trusted environment to host their infrastructure, but a reliable, scalable and high-capacity network to meet evolving business demands.”

With this partnership, Zayo is expanding its network to cater to growing connectivity demands driven by the shift to hybrid work. By establishing core network nodes and placing equipment within Telehouse’s strategically located data centres, Zayo will strengthen its high-speed global fibre network, while also enhancing its mission-critical fibre bandwidth capability within the Telehouse data centre facilities.

“Telehouse was an obvious choice for us due to its established reputation for building highly-secure and connected data centre ecosystems and close proximity to Europe’s growing financial ecosystem,” says Ed Wheeler, Data Centre Partner Manager at Europe Zayo. “Together we can meet increased customer demand for connectivity to support hybrid working and facilitate crucial connections for Zayo clients, including large global banks and hyperscalers.”